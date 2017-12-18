Justin Bieber I Totally Meant to Fall on My Ass

Justin Bieber Falls at Hockey Rink, Makes the Most of It

Justin Bieber took his smooth moves to a new height -- or maybe low -- while playing a pickup game of hockey.

Justin was repping his OG home team ... rocking a Toronto Maple Leafs jersey Sunday at an L.A. rink. The Biebs doesn't shy away from contact during these games -- he plays almost every week -- and this time he went down.

Hard to make out if he got checked, but somehow JB ended up on his ass. Rather than whining about a penalty ... he flipped over and banged out some push-ups.

Nothing to see here, folks.