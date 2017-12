Justin Bieber Off The Hook in 'Sorry' Lawsuit

Justin Bieber won't have to apologize -- at least not in public legal docs -- for allegedly jacking a vocal loop for his hit single "Sorry."

TMZ broke the story ... Biebs was sued in 2016 by indie pop singer Casey Daniel aka White Hinterland who claimed "Sorry" contained, "unique characteristics of the female vocal riff," similar to her 2014 single, "Ring The Bell."

Looks like Casey and The Biebs figured things out on their own because she filed docs to dismiss the lawsuit.