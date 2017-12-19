Tavis Smiley Work Is Where You Find a Spouse ... Don't Ban Employee Dating

Tavis Smiley Takes a Stand for Employees Dating Amid Sexual Misconduct Allegations

Tavis Smiley knows it's hard to find Mr. or Mrs. Right, and insists that's why he never discouraged employees -- including himself, apparently -- from dating co-workers.

The suspended PBS talk show host took a stand for workplace dating Monday night on Tucker Carlson's FOX News show. Remember, PBS benched Tavis last week amid sexual misconduct allegations -- and true to his word, he's now vigorously defending himself.

The way Tavis sees it -- it's wrong to ban employees from dating because it's hard to meet someone when you're working your ass off. He's ignoring the power dynamic -- supervisors, like himself, dating people who work under him.

Still, he's passionate about the issue.