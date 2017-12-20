Chloe Grace Moretz Gets Permanent Restraining Order Against 'Stalker'

Chloe Grace Moretz 'Stalker' Ordered to Stay Away 100 Yards for 3 Years

Chloe Grace Moretz can breathe a sigh of relief -- however small -- because a judge just granted her a permanent restraining order against a man she believes is mentally ill and stalking her.

The judge signed off on the order Wednesday and ordered Terry Daniel Quick to stay the hell away from her at least a football field length's away for 3 years ... this according to new legal docs obtained by TMZ.

As we reported ... Chloe ran to court demanding protection and claimed Terry confronted her, followed her and her boyfriend, Brooklyn Beckham, to a concert, and even showed up at her doorstep.

The restraining order also protects Chloe's mother, Teri, and brother Trevor, who answered the door when Terry showed up to their home.