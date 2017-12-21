Tyga Let it 'Fro, Let it 'Fro, Let it 'Fro

Tyga Unveils Afro While Christmas Shopping in Beverly Hills

Tyga's getting into the holiday spirit ... and it looks like he's feeling jolly about his new 'do, too.

The rapper was spotted Christmas shopping in Beverly Hills Thursday ... while rocking an afro instead of his usual cornrows. He made a Prada purchase for somebody on his nice list and went on his merry way.

And what's Tyga Claus riding around in these days? A brand new red and white Bugatti that beats the hell out of Santa's sleigh.

Tyga's clearly not letting that recent $50,000 hit to his L.A. store affect his spending habits.