L.A. Mission A Slew of Celebs Help the Homeless

Celebrities Help the Homeless at Skid Row's Los Angeles Mission

A slew of stars descended on downtown Los Angeles Friday to do a good deed for people in need.

The celebs were slingin' food for the homeless at the L.A. Mission on Skid Row. Among the stars ... Hannah Zeile, Logan Shroyer, Loni Love and Shaunie O'Neal from "Basketball Wives," Maureen McCormick, Christina El Moussa, Trina Mcgee, Joey Luthman, Kelly Johnson, Kate Linder ,Brooke Lewis, Guillermo Diaz and Edwin Hodge.

It's an annual event, and this year did not disappoint. Aside from a square meal, a good time was had by all.