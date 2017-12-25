Meghan Markle Embraced by Royal Family on Christmas Day

Meghan Markle You're One of the Fam Even Before You Say 'I Do'

Meghan Markle is being fully embraced by the Royal Family, months before she gets hitched to Prince Harry.

Meghan joined Prince William, Kate Middleton, and her fiance for a Christmas Day service at the Church of St. Mary Magdalene in King's Lynn, England.

The Royal Family typically doesn't fully roll out the welcome mat until vows are taken, but Meghan has broken the mold. She was invited to the Queen's XMAS lunch last week and will spend Christmas day with her new fam.

Cold day ... warm reception.



