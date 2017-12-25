Rapper Jim Jones' Mom's House Burned Down on Christmas

Jim Jones Mom's House Burns Down on Christmas

Rapper Jim Jones got incredibly emotional after his mother's house burned down on Christmas Day but still managed to find a silver lining.

The rapper posted this video Monday as fire crews appear to have finished dousing the fire. Jones said he's incredibly grateful his family came away unscathed after the horrific event.

Jones said he bought the house for his mom back in the day ... and what's tough about the loss is that's the house where his son grew up. Jones captioned the video, "We can always buy new houses new cars new everything but we can't buy a new family."

Heart wrenching.