UFC's Cris Cyborg I'd Do 'Dancing with the Stars' 'I'm Here for the Challenge'

12/28/2017 12:30 AM PST

UFC's Cris Cyborg Says She's Open to 'Dancing with the Stars'

EXCLUSIVE

"Dancing with the Stars" just got an offer they're probably too scared to turn down ... 'cause UFC superstar Cris Cyborg﻿ has thrown her name in the hat for Season 26!

Cris talked about her new hobby with the guys on the TMZ Sports TV show ... saying her dance seshes with Gabi Garcia don't make her the next Paige VanZant (a DWTS runner-up).

That said, Cyborg -- who's fighting Holly Holm at UFC 219 -- definitely ain't closing the door on the opportunity ... though she'd prefer punching faces in a boxing ring if she had to pick another sport.

"Let's see -- I'm here for the challenge."

