Beyonce Takes Jay-Z to Church In New Music Video

Beyonce Takes Jay-Z's Confession in New Music Video

Jay-Z is ready to confess all his sins in his latest music video ... and Beyonce's the one he's spilling to.

Jay released a teaser for his new music video "Family Feud" Thursday -- it includes flashes between a church and sex scene -- most likely representing the rapper's alleged cheating on his wife.

The song's lyrics are telling as well, "Yeah, I'll f*** up a good thing if you let me. Let me alone, Becky."

The teaser ends with Jay sitting in a confessional booth ... and Bey's on the other side.