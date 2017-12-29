Donald Trump, New Fantasy Football Trophy NFL Fans

EXCLUSIVE
Donald Trump certainly isn't a fan of the NFL, but that doesn't mean NFL fans don't like him ... at least not when it comes to scooping up a Donnie-themed Fantasy Football trophy.
Trump's splattered all over a series of new trophies created by Trophy Smack ... and they've made em for fantasy winners and losers. What's more, they've taken 45's "Fake News" slogan and incorporated it within their designs too.
A rep for the company tells us the Trump designs (which start at $99) have been selling like hot cakes -- over 1,000 in just 5 days. And some of the buyers aren't even FF fans -- they just like Trump!!!
But if POTUS doesn't float your boat -- the company's got plenty of other designs too -- from unicorns to touchdown Jesus.