Ty Dolla Sign Intentionally Blocks Traffic Outside Popular L.A. Club

Ty Dolla Sign thought he was all that Friday night outside a popular West Hollywood club, blocking traffic and ignoring the protestations of angry motorists ... that is, until the cops entered the picture.

Ty rolled up the Poppy at a snails pace in his super sweet '64 Chevy Impala, after doing a number with the hydraulics. He turned a deaf ear to the angry motorists surrounding him who were being blocked.

He actually pulled the stunt both when he arrived at Poppy and when he left.

As he was leaving cops came and in the loudest and sternest way possible ordered him to knock off the antics.