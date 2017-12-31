Tamar Braxton Attacks Dream Member Melissa Schuman You're a Thirst Bucket!!!

Tamar Braxton Attacks Dream Member Melissa Schuman as 'Thirst Bucket'

Tamar Braxton is slamming a member of the girl group Dream who claimed Tamar's estranged husband abused her ... Tamar thinks she's a "thirst bucket" who is just out for attention.

Tamar set her sights on Melissa Schuman, who said Saturday Vincent Herbert verbally and emotionally abused her when she was 14, while recording for Dream. She says Herbert, who was an associate executive producer on the album, also forced her to lose weight.

Tamar says Vincent's criticism is all part of "artist development," noting Melissa had no complaints when Dream was selling millions of records. Tamar warns, "Don't EVEN TRY to use our personal Family situation for attention!! All the greats had to do it, GAGA, Toni, myself ... All had what was ARTIST DEVELOPMENT!!"

Tamar says, "OK ... now here is what you WON'T be doiong thirst bucket!! I know u saw damn puffy MTB ... the industry THEN was like bootcamp for ALL of us!"

FYI ... Melissa also accused Nick Carter of raping her in 2002 ... Nick says their encounter was mutual.

TMZ broke the story ... Tamar got Vincent arrested Christmas Day after she says booze and jealousy led to him becoming verbally abusive. He was arrested for spousal assault. Nonetheless, she says they have a good relationship and are committed to co-parenting.