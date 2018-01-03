Bill and Hillary Clinton House Fire!!!

Fire at Bill and Hillary Clinton's Chappaqua House (UPDATE)

Breaking News

12:22 PM PT -- The fire appears to have been on the second floor of the structure ... according to the local department, it's been mostly extinguished but crews are checking for anything additional.

The New York home of Bill and Hillary Clinton is on fire.

The Chappaqua Fire Dept. tells TMZ a structure on the property is ablaze and they are on the scene trying to control it.

We don't know whether the main structure was involved or an ancillary structure such as a garage or guest house was on fire.

Breaking: Multiple crews on the scene at @HillaryClinton house in #Chappaqua fire is reportedly knocked down @News12WC pic.twitter.com/86GIakMU4J — Nadia Galindo (@NadiaGalindoTV) January 3, 2018

The Clinton's bought the home next door to their Chappaqua mansion in 2016 and turned the properties into a single compound.

We will update when we know the extent of the damage.