'Teen Mom' Star Mackenzie McKee Mother's Brain Cancer is Stage 4

'Teen Mom' Mackenzie McKee, Mother's Brain Cancer is Stage 4

Breaking News

"Teen Mom 3" star Mackenzie McKee is asking for prayers for her mom after discovering her illness is much worse than they thought -- she's been diagnosed with stage 4 brain cancer ... TMZ has learned.

A source connected to the family tells us Mackenzie's mother, Angie Douthit, had exploratory surgery Wednesday that revealed 3 large masses covering her brain, masses in her lungs as well as several blood clots throughout her body.

Mackenzie revealed Tuesday her family thought she was dealing with bronchitis, and asked for prayers for Angie during this tough time ... "I’m devastated, I’m angry, I'm shook, I can’t breathe. You are everything. Please pray."

This is my mom threatening the doctors that she will call #TheGoodDoctor 💗💕 pic.twitter.com/1U6vc3qdoQ — Mackenzie McKee (@DouthitKenzie) January 3, 2018

The news is especially shocking based on how fit and healthy Mackenzie's mom is -- they'd just competed in a diabetes awareness run in November and Angie whooped her.

McKee had also called her mom "the healthiest person I know" and said she works out daily, doesn't smoke or drink, and the disease doesn't run in the family.

Prayers up.