New Book, Donald Trump told Hope Hicks She was 'Greatest Piece of Tail' Lewandowski Ever Got

The new book 'Fire and Fury' is loaded with explosive allegations involving Donald Trump and company, including one in which candidate Trump allegedly told his current Communications Director Hope Hicks that she was the "greatest piece of tail" former Campaign Manager Corey Lewandowski would ever get.

The book, authored by Michael Wolff, claims Hicks and the married Lewandowski had an affair during the campaign, and she became upset when the media started going after him.

Wolff claims Trump responded to her, "Why? You've already done enough for him. You're the best piece of tail he'll ever have." Wolff claims Hicks ran from the room.

The White House says the book is filled with lies and is garbage. Trump's lawyers have fired off a cease and desist letter, demanding the halt of any further publication or dissemination of the book.