Hugh Jackman Don't Put Money On Me Winning Golden Globe

Hugh Jackman Says Don't Put Money on Him Winning Golden Globe

EXCLUSIVE

Hugh Jackman is up for a Golden Globe Best Actor award, but he hasn't created a space for the statue on his mantle, cause he thinks someone else is gonna win.

We got the dapper actor in Hollywood outside Avalon Friday night, as he left a big awards shindig. He's up for Best Actor for a Motion Picture Musical or Comedy ... for his performance in "The Greatest Showman."

Hugh tells us who he thinks will take home the trophy. He also tells us which movie, in his opinion, is the best musical ever made.