Jerry Van Dyke Dead at 86

Jerry Van Dyke -- the famed younger brother of Dick Van Dyke -- has died ... TMZ has learned.

Jerry's wife, Shirley, tells us ... he died Friday afternoon at their Arkansas ranch with her by his side. She says they were involved in a car accident over 2 years ago ... and Jerry's health had deteriorated since.

We're told Dick visited them at the ranch over the Christmas holiday.

A beloved comedian just like his brother, Jerry pursued stand-up as a young man and performed at military bases around the world. He made his acting debut on "The Dick Van Dyke" show and followed that up with appearances on "The Ed Sullivan Show" before becoming a regular on "The Judy Garland Show."

Jerry's best known for his role on "Coach" ... where he earned 4 Emmy nominations playing Asst. Coach Luther Van Dam alongside Craig T. Nelson. He also had major roles on "Yes, Dear" and most recently, "The Middle."

He's survived by his wife and 2 children. Jerry was 86.

RIP