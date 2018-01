Buzz Aldrin I'd Rather Work with Besos Than SpaceX or NASA

Buzz Aldrin Says He'd Rather Work for Bezos than SpaceX or NASA

EXCLUSIVE

Buzz Aldrin -- the second man in the history of the world to walk on the moon -- is putting his money on Jeff Bezos for future space exploration.

We got the famed astronaut Monday at LAX and he surprised our photog with his answer. Fact is ... we didn't ask about Bezos, who's started a commercial space exploration program. The question was whether the future is Elon Musk or the OG space program.

Buzz also weighs in on life on Mars. Hey, he's been closer than most.