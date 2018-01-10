Floyd Mayweather Has No Idea What #MeToo Means, Cracks Jokes

Floyd Mayweather No Idea What #MeToo Means ... Cracks Jokes

This was not a great moment for Floyd Mayweather ...

The boxer was asked for his thoughts on the #MeToo movement -- and after admitting he had no idea what it means, decided to crack some jokes instead.

The question came from a Men's Health reporter: "We're asking a lot of men, in light of the #MeToo movement, how men can grow in 2018."

Floyd: "The who?"

Men's Health: "The #MeToo movement. Women speaking out about sexual assault."

Floyd: "When you say 'me too' ... when somebody is like, 'I got a Rolls-Royce, I be like 'me too.' When somebody say they got a private jet, I say, 'Me too. I got two. Me too.'"

The Men's Health reporter tried to explain it to Floyd -- saying, "This is very different" -- but it still didn't click.

Floyd: "Well, I didn't know! My Me Too movement from the beginning was whenever somebody said what they have I'm like, "me too." Somebody say they got a billion dollars, I say, "I made a billion dollars, me too."

Eventually, Floyd said sexual harassment is "not cool."