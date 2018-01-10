James Carville Laughs Off Trump's Claim He'd Beat Oprah

James Carville Laughs Off Trump's Claim He'd Beat Oprah for President in 2020

EXCLUSIVE

James Carville reacted with sounds and not words when he heard President Trump claimed he could beat Oprah's butt in 2020.

We got the man who engineered Bill Clinton's White House victory at LAX Tuesday and asked about Oprah's possible presidential run ... he chuckles, but seems down with it. The "Ragin' Cajun" tells us he can't help her, though ... he's too old for that stuff.

Another topic that tickled James' fancy was ex-sheriff Joe Arpaio -- who's running for Arizona's Senate seat. No surprise ... Carville has an opinion.

He has some frank advice for voters, too.