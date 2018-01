Kendall Jenner Saved Nude Shoot for Rainy Day (You're Welcome)

Kendall Jenner Goes Nude Under See-Through Raincoat

Kendall Jenner got caught out in the rain with no clothes on ... but at least she had a see-through raincoat handy to cover up.

Jenner went completely nude -- sort of -- for a wet and wild photo shoot with Harper's Bazaar ... she's their cover girl for the February 2018 Spring Fashion Preview issue.

Kendall seems to be channeling her inner Jennifer Beals from "Flashdance" here, but substitutes a leotard with a clear Chanel raincoat and boots.

Still makes quite a splash.