NFL's Rashad Jennings Crossing Over to Competitive Dance After 'DWTS' Win

Now that he's retired from the NFL, "Dancing with the Stars" champ Rashad Jennings ﻿tells TMZ Sports he's trying to making a serious run in the dance world!

"I have not put up my shoes yet in the ballroom," Jennings said. "I'm actually gonna enter into a competition in March."

Pretty awesome -- especially considering Rashad had zero dance experience before we got him to shout out the reality show.

The pitch worked, he won Season 24 of 'DWTS' ... and now it looks like he could parlay that success into something big.

Shad's already teaching classes on his new passion -- dude knows what he's doing!