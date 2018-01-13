Hawaii Gets Horrifying Wake-up Call ... Missile Threat False Alarm!!!

Hawaii Residents Get Scary False Alarm of Ballistic Missile Threat

Breaking News

Someone or something messed up BIG TIME and sent an emergency alert to phones of Hawaii residents saying there was a ballistic missile threat inbound, but fortunately ... it was a major false alarm.

A little after 8AM in Hawaii, people's phones starting going off with the alert, and this is what they saw:

Yikes. Despite saying "This is not a drill," Hawaii emergency officials have confirmed there is no missile threat and the alert was sent as a mistake.

A follow-up message was sent to Hawaii residents -- albeit 40 minutes later -- to let them know the message was a false alarm.