Kim and Kanye Are Down with Attending Paris Hilton's Wedding

EXCLUSIVE
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West had a casual night out Friday at the hottest restaurant in L.A.
K & K hit up Craig's in West Hollywood and they were characteristically un-chatty, EXCEPT on the way out.
Our photog asked Kim if she and Kanye would go to Paris Hilton's wedding. You'll recall, we got video of Paris a week ago saying it was a no brainer -- she was inviting Kim to her wedding. They've had an up and down relationship over the years, but things have smoothed out.
As for Kim, you have to listen closely, but she says she and her hubby are absolutely down with attending the nuptials.