Tom Cruise If at First You Don't Succeed ...

Tom Cruise Make Second Attempt at 'Mission Impossible' Stunt After Injury

Tom Cruise doesn't give up easily ... he got back on the horse after getting badly injured during a "Mission Impossible 6" stunt.

Tom went back to the scene of the crime .... running across the glass roof of the Blackfriars Train Station in London, trying to jump from building to building. Back in August he failed, falling short and hitting the building on the other side. Cruise limped away and collapsed. He suffered a broken ankle.

We don't have pics of the completion of the jump, but it appears he made it.

55 and still kickin'.