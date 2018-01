Diana Ross Scared to Death During Hawaiian Missile Warning

EXCLUSIVE

Diana Ross seemed more than happy to return to L.A. after enduring Saturday's Hawaiian scare.

Our photog caught up with the legendary singer at LAX Saturday and Diana clearly had the same reaction as everyone on the islands ... blind fear.

She had been vacationing in Hawaii and the hotel staff corralled the guests and took them underground.

On a lighter note, Diana laughed when we said she's still got it ... referring to her dance outing with son Evan at The Abbey.