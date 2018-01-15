Coco Says She Started the Butt Movement

Coco Kim K Shmim K ... I Started the Butt Movement!!!

Coco's setting the record straight -- she started the butt movement -- no ifs, ands or butts about it. Ya heard, Kim K and Nicki Minaj?

Coco took to Instagram and posted this classic calendar shot of her and boasted how 21 years ago, she shed light on the modeling industry by proudly flaunting her booty during a time "it was considered to be fat in the modeling world."

She said she paved the way for thick girls during the Kate Moss days and well before the plastic surgery craze. Shots fired? Coco also gave shout-outs to J Lo and Anna Nicole Smith for seeing the vision.

Bow down, bitches.