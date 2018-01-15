Milan Fashion Week's Dolce & Gabbana Show Featured a Ton of Celeb's Kids

Milan Fashion Week Celebrity Kids Strut Their Stuff

The Dolce & Gabbana show at Milan Fashion week was littered with the offspring of celebs.

Both of Pam Anderson and Tommy Lee's kids walked the runway ... so did the spawn of Diddy, Daniel Day-Lewis, James Marsden, Jude Law and Pierce Brosnan﻿.

It's not the first time famous kids have flooded Milan for the event ... it's also seen the likes of Sofia Richie, Hailey Baldwin, along with Sistine and Sophia Stallone take its runways.

Check out our gallery ... winning the gene pool lottery definitely has its advantages.