Celeb Arts & Culture Craze -- See the Famous Works of Art

Google's Arts & Culture app now takes a run-of-the-mill selfie and gives you a side-by-side shot with a historic work of art ... and Hollywood is going crazy for their canvas clones!

Stars like as Kate Hudson, Vinny Guadagnino, Jim Parsons, Sarah Silverman, Kristen Bell and Amanda Seyfried are putting their famous faces to the test for their trendy twins.

Dip into some art history by flipping through our gallery and see more celebrities next to their highbrow look-alikes.

Priceless.