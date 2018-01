Josephine Skriver Lookin' JoseFINE In Beach Lingerie

Victoria's Secret Angel Josephine Skriver Looks Fine in Pink Beach Lingerie

Josephine Skriver found herself at the beach without a standard sexy-as-hell swimsuit, so instead ... she went with the pretty-in-pink lingerie look.

The Victoria's Secret Angel rocked the racy lingerie during a photo shoot near the beach in Miami Wednesday ... and she certainly stood out on some sort of stone slab.

Last time we saw Josephine in a similar get-up in Miami she had a lot more of her VS model friends with her, but we gotta say ... solo Skriver's just as good.