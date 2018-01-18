Hulk Hogan's Flattered People Want Him to Run for U.S. Senate, BUT ...

Hulk Hogan If I Run for U.S. Senate I'd Win Big!!!

Hulk Hogan may have retired from wrestling, but someone powerful is twisting his arm hard ... to run for U.S. Senate ... something he says doesn't interest him, but he made it clear to us that could change.

Republican strategist and former Trump adviser Roger Stone is urging Hulk to challenge Florida Governor Rick Scott in the Republican primary.

Hulk says he hasn't returned Stone's calls or the various calls from others echoing the same sentiment. He's been silent ... until now.

Listen closely ... he says no, but it's clearly not a no in perpetuity.

One thing's clear ... the former WWE champ says if he throws his hat in the ring, he's going to Washington.