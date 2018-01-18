Les Miles Loses Mind Over Fidget Spinner ... 'What the Hell Is This?!'

Breaking News
Legendary college football coach Les Miles was just introduced to the fidget spinner ... and transformed from a 64-year-old man to a kid on Christmas Day!!
Not sure why they did it, but The Players' Tribune locked Les in a room with a spinner -- and what ensued was pure comedy.
.@coachlesmiles discovers the fidget spinner. #LesIsMore pic.twitter.com/htvbyNyhv0— The Players' Tribune (@PlayersTribune) January 18, 2018
The longtime LSU coach seemed kinda intimidated at first ... but once he starts toying with it, you can tell his mind is BLOWN.
"I guarantee people will buy this."
A little late to the party, Les ...