Al Michaels Says Patriots Can Win Without Brady, Hopes Collinsworth Stays Put

Al Michaels thinks the Pats have what it takes to beat the Jags and make it to another Super Bowl ... with or without their legendary quarterback.

We got one of the voices of 'Sunday Night Football' at Madeo Restaurant in Weho Friday night, and talked shop about some NFL matters. Al suggests it's no sure thing Tom Brady plays Sunday due to his hand injury, but even if he's out New England can prevail ... because there's no 'Tom' in 'team.'

Michaels also chats with us about Brady's former backup, Jimmy Garoppolo, and says he'll be happy for whoever replaces Jon Gruden in the booth for 'MNF' ... as long as it's not his 'SNF' partner.