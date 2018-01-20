Venus Williams I May Have Lost Australian Open But I Got a Big Consolation Prize!!!

Venus Williams Hangs with BF Nicholas Hammond After Losing Australian Open

Venus Williams didn't look like someone who just got knocked out of the Australian Open, because she seems relaxed as can be with her BF.

37-year-old Venus, who lost on the opening day of the tourney, took a stroll with Nicholas Hammond on Hamilton Island in Queensland, Australia.

Venus and Nicholas seemed oblivious to the entourage that followed them.

They started dated pretty recently. Nicholas, who's 25, was Venus' plus one at little sister Serena's wedding.

Hammond is the heir to the TV Guide fortune.