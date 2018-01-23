Louie Anderson I'm Prettier as a Woman On 'Baskets'

Louie Anderson Thinks He Looks Prettier as a Woman Than a Man

Step aside, Julia Roberts ... Louie Anderson is the new pretty woman and he LOVES it.

We got Louie at LAX and asked if he's at all concerned about how he looks playing a woman in "Baskets." The role earned him an Emmy for Outstanding Supporting Actor, and Louie digs it ... telling us, he's absolutely way more attractive as a woman than as a man.

Louie's Emmy win was pretty groundbreaking. It was the first time a male actor has ever won for playing a female character.

Ya come a long way, Louie!