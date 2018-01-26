Zooey Deschanel New $5.5 Million House ... With Awesome Man Cave!!!

Zooey Deschanel's New $5.5 Million Beach House with Man Cave

"New Girl" star Zooey Deschanel jut got a big Manhattan Beach upgrade by plunking down $5.575 for a new blue home ... and her husband's gotta be psyched over the baller man cave.

Zooey moved to the L.A. area beach town a few years back and seems like she took to it. Her new, 4,900 square foot home's got 5 bedrooms and 6 baths. It's not on the beach but it's only a short walk and still has an ocean view.

It looks straight out of a Joanna Gaines design book, until you get to the basement's man cave. There's a pool table, foosball, shuffle board, popcorn machine and a vintage wooden bar complete with register.

Zooey was repped by realtor Tad Thormodsgaard and the seller was repped by realtor Ed Kaminsky.