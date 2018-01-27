Disney Star Adam Hicks Has History of Violence

Disney Star Adam Hicks History of Violence ... Before Armed Robberies

Disney star Adam Hicks is no stranger to violence ... he shot himself and allegedly brutalized his girlfriend before allegedly going on an armed robbery spree.

Hicks shot himself in the leg last July while he was hanging out with friends. He told cops it was accidental but, according to the police report, was "very uncooperative." Hicks was arrested but prosecutors closed the case due to insufficient evidence.

Hicks got himself in more trouble just 2 months later. Last September he was arrested after cops came to his home and his girlfriend told cops Hicks pulled her by the hair, grabbed her arms, pinned her against a car, pushed her to the ground and continued brutalizing her ... this according to the police report obtained by TMZ.

Cops say a neighbor witnessed the violence but became uncooperative. His girlfriend also refused to cooperate so the case was not prosecuted.

TMZ broke the story ... Hicks, who starred in "Zeke and Luther," "Pair of Kings," and "Lemonade Mouth" and his girlfriend were arrested after allegedly cruising the Burbank area and pointing a gun at pedestrians and taking their cellphones, money and other property.