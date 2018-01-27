Kardashians Will Get You Kicked Out of NYC Bar, Literally

Kardashians They'll Get You Kicked Out of NYC Bar ... Literally

The Kardashians can get you kicked out of a bar if you say the magic words.

The Continental bar in NYC posted a sign inside the joint ... notifying patrons they have 5 minutes to finish their drinks and leave if they dare use the words, "I literally."

The owner is on a crusade to save the English language, grousing, "This is the most overused, annoying word in the English language and we will not tolerate it. STOP KARDASHIANISM NOW!"

Unclear how many folks got booted Friday night, but they were definitely forewarned -- LITERALLY.