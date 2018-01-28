Grammys 2018 Perfect For Traveling Musician And Their Dogs, Too!

Grammys 2018 Gift Bag Perfect For Traveling Musician

EXCLUSIVE

None of the Grammy nominees will be going home empty-handed, because the Grammys gift bag is filled with thousands of dollars worth of swag that's perfect for the traveling musician or pop star, especially if they're an animal lover or just lonely and want to talk to someone dead on the phone.

Nominees like Lorde, Kendrick Lamar, Jay-Z, SZA and more will be getting the bags filled by Distinctive Assets. They include a Wi-Fi pet feeder to a phone reading with a dead loved one, valued at $150 for a 45 minute session. The most expensive thing is SmileDirectClub's invisible teeth aligners, which cost $2,170.

Here's some other swag in the bag:

-- Finger companion monkey toy ... $14.99

-- Ear wax removal kit ... $34.29

-- Handbag poncho ... $20

-- Wireless eye massager ... $24.99

-- Handheld steam inhaler ... $179

-- Book of the Month Club .. $150

Bag? More like duffel.