Ronda Rousey Crashes Royal Rumble, Signs Full Time WWE Contract

It's official ... Ronda Rousey is a WWE superstar!

The UFC legend flew back from shooting a movie in Colombia to make a surprise (not really a surprise) appearance at the end of the Royal Rumble in Philly on Sunday night ... and the crowd went wild.

Rousey didn't participate in the 30 woman tourney -- but entered the ring after the Rumble to a wild ovation and pointed to a Wrestlemania sign. Clearly the plan is to have her in either the main event or a very prominent match during the biggest WWE event of the year in April.

As TMZ Sports previously reported, Rousey had been in talks with WWE for a while -- with Triple H flying in to meet her in California earlier this month to seal the deal.

Obviously, he got the deal done -- we're told she's a full time WWE superstar now.

