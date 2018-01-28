Trevor Hoffman Curt Schilling Should Be in H.O.F.

Trevor Hoffman Says Curt Schilling Deserves to Be in Hall of Fame

Trevor Hoffman says it's about damn time Curt Schilling joins him in the Hall of Fame, telling TMZ Sports voters should focus on his baseball skills ... and not his mouth.

We spoke with the 2018 inductee (congrats, btw) about Schilling missing the cut for the 6th year in a row ... and Hoffy says Curt's more than deserving of baseball's highest honor.

Curt's got 4 more attempts to get voted into the Hall ... and Hoffman sends his fellow pitcher an encouraging message.

"I hope you get in, Curt!"