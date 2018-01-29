Charles Manson's Alleged Grandson Shut Down in Bid to Get Remains

Charles Manson Grandson Shut Down By Judge to Get Remains

The alleged grandson of Charles Manson has just lost his bid to get the killer's remains.

A judge just ruled Jason Freeman does not have a right -- at least not now -- to pick up the remains from the prison where Manson died.

Freeman is one of 3 people who have tried to take possession of the remains and Manson's estate.

It appears the reason the judge rejected the claim was because Freeman filed his case in Los Angeles and Manson died in Kern County ... in other words, the judge lacked jurisdiction.