Elon Musk Makes $3.5 Million Selling 'Boring' Flamethrowers

Elon Musk is so hot as a businessman, he can joke about getting into the flamethrower biz ... and instantly make millions.

Elon's Boring Company reportedly sold $3.5 million worth of $500 flamethrowers right out of the gate. He just announced the new product on Sunday, and showed off the technology in a video.

W.C. Fields couldn't have done it better, because they got flooded with pre-orders.

The Tesla and SpaceX founder joked back in December that he'd get in on the flame game if his tunnel-building Boring Company sold 50,000 hats.

Man of his word. That's hot.