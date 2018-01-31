Von Miller Tells Joe Theismann He Wants Kirk Cousins In Denver!

Von Miller Tells Joe Theismann ... I Wants Kirk Cousins In Denver!

Add "TMZ Sports reporter" to Joe Theismann's legendary resume -- 'cause the NFL icon just locked up an exclusive with Von Miller!!!

So, we were talking to ex-Washington Redskins QB about the big trade for Alex Smith and where he thinks his pal, Kirk Cousins, should end up next.

That's when Von crashed the interview -- and told Joe he'd be ALL ABOUT getting Cousins in Denver!

It's a great moment.

The good news for Von ... the Broncos are "poised to make a run" for Cousins, according to Ian Rapoport.