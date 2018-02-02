The Spice Girls Making Headlines with Reunion in London

The Spice Girls Making Headlines with Reunion ... But, Where's Victoria?!

The Spice Girls wanna talk reunion ... so a bunch of them got together, sans Victoria Beckham.

Mel B pulled up fashionably late to Ginger Spice's London crib Thursday with Mel C not far behind.

Ginger, who is hosting the affair, is reportedly down with the reunion so long as the group doesn't sign up for a full-on tour, citing family reasons. Ditto for Victoria, who wasn't seen at the reunion. TMZ broke the story ... Victoria's NOT down for a reunion.

It seems like the group's incredibly serious about getting the band together. Even the group's original manager, Simon Fuller, made the meeting.