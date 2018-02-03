'13 Reasons Why' Star I'm Also a Rock Star!!!

'13 Reasons Why' Star Dylan Minnette Rocks Out with His Band, Wallows

Dylan Minnette -- best known for his role as Clay on the hit Netflix show "13 Reasons Why" -- is pretty much the opposite of his character in real life ... at least when he's jamming on stage.

The 21-year-old actor is also a musician, and his band, Wallows, performed at the El Rey Theatre in L.A. Friday night. Check out Clay -- er, Dylan -- shredding on guitar and singing his heart out.

He even throws in some head banging.

If you're not a '13 Reasons' fan, you might recognize Dylan from a few other hit shows -- like "Scandal" or "Lost" -- or movies like "Don't Breathe" and "Goosebumps."

Or maybe you've seen him rock before ... he's actually been playing for years!