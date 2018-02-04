John Stamos and Caitlin McHugh Get Married Hours After Jewelry Robbery

John Stamos, Caitlin McHugh No Robbery's Gonna Torpedo Our Wedding!!!

John Stamos and Caitlin McHugh tied the knot Saturday, and Caitlin was devoid of jewelry after being the victim of a jewelry heist.

John and Caitlin, who's pregnant got hitched at The Little Brown Church in Studio City in a small ceremony.

TMZ broke 2 stories Saturday -- that they were getting married, and that burglars broke into Caitlin's bungalow at the Beverly Hills hotel Friday night and stole around $165,000 worth of jewelry on loan from the Neil Lane Collection ... jewelry she planned to wear for the wedding. So far, no suspects.

The good news ... she looked awesome anyway.