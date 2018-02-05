Oscar De La Hoya Floyd Is an Attention Whore ... He'll 'Never' Fight in UFC

Oscar De La Hoya: Floyd Mayweather's an Attention Whore, He'll 'Never' Fight in UFC

Floyd Mayweather CAN'T STAND being outta the spotlight ... so his videos teasing a UFC fight don't mean crap -- so says Oscar De La Hoya.

We got Oscar leaving LAX ... and he told us why fans shouldn't put any stock into the clips of Floyd stuntin' inside an MMA cage.

"He can't let anybody else have attention, so he does this," De La Hoya told TMZ Sports.

Oscar says it's obvious Mayweather's "never" gonna take his talents into the Octagon. As he told us last week, Floyd would be dead if he tried.

But never say never, Oscar ... 'cause Showtime Sports honcho Stephen Espinoza told us he's meeting with Mayweather to discuss the possibility.

