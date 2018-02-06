SpaceX Set to Launch Powerful Falcon Heavy Rocket (LIVE STREAM)

SpaceX Launching Powerful Falcon Heavy Rocket ... And a Tesla Roadster!!!

Elon Musk is crossing his fingers (and probably his toes, too) as SpaceX sets to launch the powerful Falcon Heavy rocket ... and TMZ will be streaming live.

SpaceX will TRY to launch the most powerful rocket in nearly half a century Tuesday from the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida ... and we say TRY because Elon had previously said there's a good chance the Falcon Heavy rocket won't survive the liftoff.

The mission goal -- to send the payload to Mars' orbit.

Musk added, "I hope it makes it far enough away from the pad that it does not cause pad damage." If that works, SpaceX hopes to safely land the boosters like its repeatedly done with Falcon 9 rockets. Again, crossing fingers.

The launch test is another step toward colonizing Mars, which is why SpaceX is sending a Tesla Roadster as part of the rocket's test payload.

The Falcon Heavy will generate 5M pounds of thrust ... making it the most powerful launch since NASA's Saturn V that had 7.5M pounds of thrust during its Apollo mission.